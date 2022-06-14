Magix releases Acid Pro 11: is it time to take another look at the classic loop-based DAW?

By ( , , ) published

Now with Brainworx plugins and MIDI triggering of chopped-up samples

Magix Acid Pro 11
(Image credit: Magix)

• GEAR EXPO SUMMER 2022: all the latest gear from NAMM and beyond

Often viewed as one of the precursors of Ableton Live, Magix’s Acid Pro DAW is still very much a thing in its own right. In fact, it’s just been updated to version 11.

Still one of the easiest options if you want to sequence multiple audio loops of differing tempi and pitches, Acid Pro 11 comes with a whole bunch of plugins from Brainworx, including mixing and mastering effects, a vintage-style synth and an automatic tuner. The Morph Pads multi-effect, meanwhile, offers an XY pad for creative sound design.

There are more Acidized loops, too, plus an app store that enables you to buy more. Plus, Acid’s Chopper now supports MIDI control, so sample slices can be triggered from your hardware.

Acid Pro 11 is available on subscription ($8/$6 a month) or in Producer ($199/£149) and Suite ($299/£237) bundles. It runs on PC and is optimised for Windows 11.

Find out more and download a demo on the Magix (opens in new tab) website.

Ben Rogerson
Ben Rogerson

I’m the Group Content Manager for MusicRadar, specialising in all things tech. I previously spent eight years working on our sister magazine, Computer Music. I’ve been playing the piano, gigging in bands and failing to finish tracks at home for more than 30 years, 20 of which I’ve also spent writing about music technology. 
Get over 70 FREE plugin instruments and effects…
…with the latest issue of Computer Music magazine
More Info