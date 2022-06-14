Magix releases Acid Pro 11: is it time to take another look at the classic loop-based DAW?

• GEAR EXPO SUMMER 2022: all the latest gear from NAMM and beyond

Often viewed as one of the precursors of Ableton Live, Magix’s Acid Pro DAW is still very much a thing in its own right. In fact, it’s just been updated to version 11.

Still one of the easiest options if you want to sequence multiple audio loops of differing tempi and pitches, Acid Pro 11 comes with a whole bunch of plugins from Brainworx, including mixing and mastering effects, a vintage-style synth and an automatic tuner. The Morph Pads multi-effect, meanwhile, offers an XY pad for creative sound design.

There are more Acidized loops, too, plus an app store that enables you to buy more. Plus, Acid’s Chopper now supports MIDI control, so sample slices can be triggered from your hardware.

Acid Pro 11 is available on subscription ($8/$6 a month) or in Producer ($199/£149) and Suite ($299/£237) bundles. It runs on PC and is optimised for Windows 11.