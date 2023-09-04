Looking for a music gear bargain this Labor Day? Here's the 5 best sales for music creators

Labor Day has landed, which means only one thing - epic savings on a range of music gear. Everyone from Guitar Center to Sweetwater, Musician's Friend, Fender and Positive Grid have just announced their outstanding Labor Day sales, which sees the prices slashed on everything you need to make music.
So whether you're a shredder looking for the ultimate electric guitar, a producer looking to achieve the best mix with a new set of studio monitors, or a drummer looking to practice in peace with one of the best electronic drum sets, you'll find it in these fantastic sales.
All the big guns are represented here, from Fender, Epiphone and Schecter, to KRK, Korg and Alesis. So no matter what instrument you play, or your musical style, you'll be sure to find something to get excited about. That said, you better be quick, as these offers are only available for a matter of days.
Sweetwater: Labor Day sale 2023
Sweetwater’s Labor Day event is a who’s who of big-name brands, with hearty discounts on Fender, Strandberg, Roland, Universal Audio, Victory, Ibanez and so much more. Right now, you can score an impressive $300 off the extremely versatile Fender Acoustasonic Player Telecaster, as well as a whopping $700 off the Ibanez Josh Smith Signature FLATV1. This sale ends tomorrow, so don’t hang about if you spot something that takes your fancy.
Guitar Center: Up to 35% off
Like the Sweetwater sale above, this Guitar Center offer sees the prices slashed on plenty of guitar heavy hitters. Not only can you save $700 off the stunning Gibson Les Paul Traditional Pro V, but there’s also $230 off the timeless Gretsch G5427TG and $120 off the Sterling by Music Man Mariposa in Imperial White. You have until 6 September to bag yourself a bargain.
Positive Grid: up to 40% off
Looking for a new practice rig this Labor Day? Well, the fine folks over at Positive Grid have you covered. Right now, you can enjoy up to 40% off the popular Spark, plus a free bag, as well as up to 40% off Bias software. Simply enter the code LABOR10 at the checkout.
Musician’s Friend: up to 30% off
Musician’s Friend are also getting in on the Labor Day action, offering up to 30% off a wide range of guitar gear. From $100 off the Schecter C-6 Elite to $80 off the Jackson JS34Q Dinky DKAM, this is the place to go if you want to melt faces and bring the doom. These offers are available until 6 September.
Fender Labor Day Sale: Up to 30% off
Celebrate the Labor Day weekend with some serious savings on Fender gear, with electric, acoustic, and bass guitars as well as ukuleles, accessories, and apparel. With massive discounts of up to 30% off guitars from the Vintera series, MIJ Aerodyne, Squier 40th anniversary range, and select acoustics, there’s something for everyone here - but only whilst stocks last.