Vintage drums showcase: the best classic kits from London Drum Show 2017

This year’s London Drum Show was packed with gear, as visitors to London Olympia were treated to the shiniest and most desirable kits, snares and cymbals on the planet. But as well as the brand new stuff, there were also plenty of vintage delights on display in the Vintage Showcase area.

Supplied from Drumattic’s hire stock and accompanied by Impression cymbals, these five kits were generously left set up and ready to play for punters who may never have experienced the thrill of sitting behind a perfectly-tuned classic drum set. Here’s what was on offer

1960S Premier ‘54’ Outfit

This 20”x 14”, 12”x8” and 16”x15” Premier kit features 3-ply birch shells, complete with reinforcement rings.

It’s finished with a Mahogany Duroplast wrap - the same finish as Ringo Starr’s early-era Beatles kit, and is pictured with a matching Premier Royal Ace and Premier 2000 chromed aluminium-shell snare which Premier introduced to replace the Royal Ace.