This ‘live’ MIDI keyboard art, created in a DAW, has to be seen (and heard) to be believed

We’ve seen plenty of MIDI art in the past - remember Andrew Huang’s piano roll unicorn? - and we’ve even showed you how to make it yourself , but GLASYS has just taken things to a whole new level with his ‘live’ drawings, created by playing a MIDI keyboard .

It’s astonishing to watch him using his ROLI Lumi to create what looks like a perfectly formed synthesizer (see above) and he’s also found time to create Among Us, Zelda and Metroid masterpieces.

What’s even more remarkable is how listenable these ‘images’ actually are; we can only imagine how difficult it was to create them.

“These are quite challenging to compose,” admits GLASYS, who we’ve seen cover tracks from Zelda and Super Metroid in the past. “Not only do they have to look recognisable, but they also have to sound like music AND be playable with two hands so I can record them live.”

We doff our hat to you, sir, and can’t wait to see what you come up with next.