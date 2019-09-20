Legend of Zelda classic The Ballad of the Wind Fish gets the synth treatment

Originally released for the Game Boy back in 1993, The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening has just been charmingly remade for the Nintendo Switch.

By way of celebration, synthesist GLASYS has taken the Ballad of the Wind Fish, one of the main themes used in the game, and turned this chiptune classic into a dreamy synth track.

“Link's Awakening was the first Zelda game I ever played,” says GLASYS. “I got it when I was 8 and it changed my life, largely because of the incredibly beautiful soundtrack.”

It also features Maiah Wynne on guitar and vocals. The video sees her dressed as Marin, a Link’s Awakening character who sings the song.

The main tracks were recorded live, followed by a few overdubs. Synths used include the Sequential Prophet XL and Prophet 6, and the Therevox ET-4. The MWFX Judder, Chase Bliss Audio Thermae and Red Panda Lab Tensor pedals were also involved.

So, set a course for Koholint Island and take a listen.