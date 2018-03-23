Line 6’s Echo Farm 3.0 is now available as a native plugin for any DAW

Originally released way back in 2001, Line 6’s Echo Farm became a firm favourite among Pro Tools TDM users. 17 years later, it’s finally available in 64-bit AU, VST and native AAX formats, too.

The plugin’s effects are based on vintage hardware units such as the Roland RE-101 Space Echo, Boss DM-2, Electro-Harmonix Memory Man, TC Electronic 2290 and Maestro Echoplexes. There’s also some original processing from Line 6.

You can control the sound and responsiveness of each model – the likes of wow ‘n’ flutter, swept-filter modulation speed and bit resolution can all be adjusted – and the tempo can be locked to that of your project. You can also set Amp Farm to follow any tempo variations or set the delay time manually.

The Amp Farm 3.0 Native plugin is available now for PC and Mac priced at $200. Upgrades from the TDM version cost $50. Find out more on the Line 6 website.