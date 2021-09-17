Line 6 is offering $500 of recording software completely free when you purchase a Helix multi-effects unit

Line 6 has always been a game-changer. The Spider redefined the home practice amp , the DL4 showed the world what was possible with a digital delay , and the Helix changed the face of multi-effects forever - and the latest Line 6 promotion looks like it may be a game-changer as well. Right now, you can get your hands on Cubase Elements and the Helix Native plugin completely free of charge when you purchase a Helix hardware processor!

Yes, that’s right, you can bag yourself a major studio upgrade for free when you purchase a Helix Floor, Helix LT, Helix Rack, or Helix Control - that’s $499.98 worth of free studio software, as well as a kick-ass new multi-effects unit.

So how do you claim your free stuff? Well, it couldn’t be easier. All you have to do is register your new Helix product at the Line 6 website and upload a copy of your receipt. Then your Cubase Elements and Helix Native licenses will be deposited into your Line 6 account - simple as that!

Better yet, you have from now until 28 February 2022 to get in on the action. So if this sounds like a promotion you simply can’t pass up, then check out the best deals we could find on Helix products from authorized Line 6 dealers below - just remember to hang on to your proof of purchase.

What is Cubase Elements and Helix Native?

For those who aren’t familiar, Cubase Elements is one of the most widely used DAWs out there right now. While it may be a more accessible version of Cubase - when compared to Cubase Pro - it still offers a massive range of audio editing features as well as a wealth of virtual instruments and effects.

Helix Native manages to bring the power of the world-renowned Helix multi-effects pedal to your home studio set up. This extremely powerful plugin allows you to access the sounds you know and love from your floor unit and apply them to your latest recording project.

