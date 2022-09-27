Learn to Play '22 returns - free music lessons on offer around the UK

Music for All’s flagship event ‘Learn to Play’ is returning offering allcomers – either new or returning musicians – a chance to experience a free taster music lesson in venues across the UK on the 8th and 9th October 2022.

Many of the people who took up an instrument for the first-time during lockdown would not have had the opportunity to have had a physical lesson Tony Followell – Music for All Chair o

Held in over 50 venues across the UK including major music retailer Play Music Today (PMT), ‘Learn to Play’ opens up opportunities for anyone wanting to pick up an instrument for the first time or would like a chance to return to making music by inspiring and encouraging the next generation of musicians of all ages and abilities.

Recent reports have shown that music has been crucial for many people during the recent pandemic with more than 155 million albums1 bought or streamed in 2020 and one million2 adults taking up an instrument with many people saying music helped them cope with enforced isolation during the lockdown.

Music for All’s Chair of Trustees, Tony Followell said: “The past two years have been difficult for many people, but it has revealed how important music is to all our lives and how it can comfort and bring people together even in the most difficult of circumstances.

"Many of the people who took up an instrument for the first-time during lockdown would not have had the opportunity to have had a physical lesson. Through the ‘Learn to Play’ event we aim to inspire and help as many people as possible understand the unique joys and benefits of learning to play an instrument which could turn into a lifetime of enjoyment or even a new career.

Making music is very important to me. It’s my work, my pleasure, my friend, companion and therapist. If you’re a budding or lapsed musician, come along Jools Holland, Patron

"I encourage those who picked up an instrument during lockdown to come along to the event and experience a lesson for free.”

Furthermore, a report from the Office of National Statistics (ONS) found that wellbeing and happiness levels of the UK deteriorated between April 2020 and March 20213, however further data from the University College of London suggests that people who spent 30 minutes or more each day during the pandemic on arts activities such as listening to music have lower reported rates of depression and anxiety and greater life satisfaction.

Jools Holland OBE, Patron of Music for All said: “Making music is very important to me. It’s my work, my pleasure, my friend, companion and therapist.

"The charity Music for All believes passionately in the unique power of music to changes lives and that is why it runs Learn to Play. If you’re a budding or lapsed musician, come along to the event for a two-day celebration of music making.”

With the recent Government announcement that they will be making it their mission to ‘level up’ musical education opportunities for young people across the country by 2030, music has never been more part of the education agenda; Sonali Banerjee, Music for All’s General Manager explains:

“Access to music education has steadily been on the decrease with reductions seen in government and community funding over the years, therefore the governments ‘The power of music to change lives’ plan announcement is a positive step for music education. Excellent music education opens opportunities and gives children and young people an opportunity to express themselves, to explore their creativity, to work hard at something, persevere and shine.

"These experiences and achievements stay with them and shape their lives. That is why music should be an essential part of the curriculum for all pupils and must not be reserved for the privileged. At Music for All we make it our mission to support young people and disadvantaged music makers with limited financial resources to access music making, and the ‘Learn to Play’ event is an important and fundamental part of this work.”

it’s important to show people why face-to-face music tuition is still the best way to learn Jonathan Vipod, Sheffield Guita

Jonathan Vipod, Tutor at Sheffield Guitar Studio explains why he is taking part in the Learn to Play event for the second time: “I signed up to Learn To Play again as it presented another fantastic opportunity to get involved in a national event promoting and encouraging grassroots music tuition.

"In the current times we are in facing financial hardship, it’s important to show people why face-to-face music tuition is still the best way to learn music and by giving people a taster for free. People should come along to a learn to play event because they’ll have a great time trying a new skill, they may find that they love it and want to continue and as it’s free they have nothing to lose!”

For more information on the Learn to Play event visit: www.musicforall.org.uk/learn-to-play