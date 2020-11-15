Last few hours to save 25% on Positive Grid's top-rated Spark 40 amp

Looking for early Black Friday guitar deals? We've got a beauty here. We're big fans of Positive Grid's Spark 40 amp – the performance and range of features for the price is simply unrivalled at this end of the guitar amp market – so the 25% off deal the company is offering as a Thanksgiving special until the end of today has just made this an even better proposition and possibly the best amp offer we'll see when the full Black Friday music deals are revealed.

Check it out its key features below and head to positivegrid.com to buy, but hurry – the countdown on Positive Grid's site says the offer expires at the end of today. And even though the company have regularly done deals on the Spark that have proved massively popular with players, this seems particularly good to us.

(Image credit: Positive Grid)

Our 5/5 Positive Grid Spark review goes into more detail on why we rate it so highly, but here's a recap of some of the key features that make it so special for us:

• Guitar, bass, acoustic amp and effects pedal tones generated by Positive Grid's acclaimed BIAS engine.

• Auto Chords feature listens to any song from YouTube and streaming platforms and transcribes the chords for you to jam along with.

• Smart Jam generates backing tracks for you to play with.

• Download thousands of tones from the ToneCloud community – and upload your own custom tones.

• Ideal size for your desk and a USB recording interface.

• Seamlessly connect via Bluetooth with the Spark app and fully control your amp.

• Use the Spark's Bluetooth functionality for music playback.

With the 25% saving the Spark 40 amp is just £189/$249 from Positive Grid direct.