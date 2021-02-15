LANDR Sessions offers video chat and high-quality DAW audio streaming for musicians

LANDR, best known for its automated online mastering service, thinks it’s time for you to “say goodbye to Zoom” and embrace Sessions, its new video chat and high-quality audio streaming solution for musicians.

With group studio sessions currently all but out of the question, music makers and producers have been having to make do with non-bespoke video conferencing solutions up to now, but LANDR says that Sessions is better suited to helping you collaborate.

As well as enabling you to see your collaborators face to face, you can also share your DAW’s screen, so others can see exactly what you’re up to. More importantly, you can output audio in high quality direct from your DAW ; it’s simply a case of putting the Sessions plugin on your master bus.

The theory is that this will make it easier for you to get accurate feedback on your music, as your collaborator should be hearing exactly what you are. It’s also suggested that you could use Sessions for group songwriting or online music lessons.

You can sign up for a free account and use Sessions for free, though you’ll be restricted to up to six collaborators at a time and only 15 minutes of high quality DAW audio streaming per session. A premium account, which is currently available for £39 a year, lets you work with up to 17 collaborators and offers unlimited high-quality DAW streaming.