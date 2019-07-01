Korg’s Minilogue and Monologue synths hit version 2.0, making them better than ever

Korg’s Minilogue XD may have been getting all the press recently, but the company hasn’t forgotten about owners of its Minilogue and Monologue synths, either. Both have just been updated to version 2.0, bringing new features, general improvements and bug fixes.

The Minilogue gets the microtuning feature from the Minilogue XD, the new slider range parameter, increased granularity of the MIDI filter setting and the key trig feature from the Monologue. The motion view display has been unified to match the Minilogue XD, and there’s support for MIDI set position messages.

Over on the Monologue there’s support for the active step feature, new microtuning presets DC001-DC003 from the Minilogue XD, that new slider range parameter and the option to turn off the oscilloscope display. Again, you can increase the granularity of the MIDI filter setting and there’s support for MIDI set position messages.

As well as these version 2.0 firmware updates, the Sound Librarian software for both synths has been updated to version 1.1.0.

Find out more on the Korg website.