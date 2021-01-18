Korg’s ARP 2600 M is a downsized remake of the classic semi-modular synth

GEAR 2021: Korg’s ARP 2600 FS was a loving and authentic reboot of the famous old synth , but it wasn’t for everyone. For a start, it was massive, and then there was the eye-watering price tag. Oh, and good luck getting hold of one, too.

We’re hoping that the ARP 2600 M should solve all of these problems. This comes in at a more manageable 60% of the original’s size, making it lighter and more portable, and we’re hoping that it’ll be more readily available than its big brother.

• NAMM 2021 is cancelled, but we'll be covering all the big January gear announcements right here on MusicRadar.

Inside, though, you’ve got the same analogy circuitry as the ARP 2600 FS, so it should sound just as good. There is a slight difference with the spring reverb - it’s been re-engineered and adapted to the smaller body size - but we’re promised the same lush quality of effect.

The ARP 2600 M is a true sonic playground, with oscillators, envelopes, a filter and an amplifier that can be patched together. Other features include ring modulation, lag and voltage processors, an envelope follower, audio preamp, a clock-able switch, noise source, a sample-and-hold module, signal inverters, an auxiliary mixer, and a set of parallel-wired/multi jacks.

The synth doesn’t come with a keyboard but you can plug in any class-compliant MIDI controller.