Korg introduces Rimpitch-C2 acoustic guitar tuner

Besides boasting one of our favourite product names in recent memory, the original Rimpitch was a nifty little guitar tuner that slotted into an acoustic guitar's soundhole - and now Korg has announced its successor, the Rimpitch-C2.

Unlike the original, the Rimpitch-C2 is fully chromatic, so supports alternate tunings, as well as reference pitches from 438 to 445Hz.

Otherwise, the design is much the same, with a rubber-cushioned chassis that mounts on to 100mm-diameter soundholes, and uses a piezo pickup to detect pitch.

Tuning precision is +/- 1 cent, while battery life is 36 hours - although you’ll have to fork out for one of those CR1620 lithium batteries to refuel it.

The Rimpitch-C2 will be available from October for £21.99. See Korg for more.