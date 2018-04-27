Korg Gadget for Nintendo Switch is here, but some features are missing

Korg’s eagerly-awaited port of Gadget for the Nintendo Switch is now available on the Nintendo eShop, and while it does offer a couple of exclusive features, it also comes with certain restrictions in comparison to its iOS and desktop counterparts.

Let’s get the bad news out of the way first: there’s no song export option, so if you want to take your tunes out of the Switch you’ll have to grab the audio via the headphones or HDMI port, which isn’t exactly ideal. You can’t exchange project data with the mobile and Mac versions, either.

What’s more, you can’t plug in a MIDI keyboard, and only the onscreen keyboard and pad can be operated via touch. Parameters need to be adjusted by moving the right analogue stick or holding down the A button and twisting or moving the Joy-Con.

On the plus side, Gadget for Switch offers a multiplayer option - as demonstrated in the promo video above, which emphasises that this is very much both game and DAW - and benefits from the console’s operational versatility; you can ‘play it’ in handheld, tabletop and TV modes. What’s more, there are 16 synth and drum machine Gadgets, which should be enough to keep you interested for a while.

Gadget for Switch is available now on the Nintendo eShop priced at $48/£35. Find out more on the Nintendo website.