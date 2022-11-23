Korg heads back to the ‘90s and ‘00s as it adds microKorg, Electribe and Kaoss Pad plugins to version 4 of its software collection

Korg has added microKorg, Electribe and Kaoss Pad plugins to its synth-packed software collection.

This ensures that version 4 of the eye-catching bundle - which already included emulations of (among others) Korg’s M1, Wavestation, Mono/Poly, Polysix, ARP Odyssey, Triton , Prophecy and miniKorg 700s synths - is the most comprehensive yet, containing a total of 11 synths, two effect processors and one drum machine.

Version 4 has its sights set on the ‘90s and ‘00s, with 2002’s microKorg being the most notable addition. The plugin emulates the “sound, behaviour and look” of the original, including its analogue modelling oscillator, filter and amp sections. The effects section, arpeggiator and - of course - the vocoder are here, too, though the iconic gooseneck microphone doesn’t come included.

(Image credit: Korg)

The Electribe-R is based on iElectribe for iPad, which landed in 2010, but offers expanded beat modes and the effects and step sequencer from both 1999’s Electribe-R hardware and the subsequent mkII version. All the preset data from the iOS versions is here, too.

Finally, the much-loved Kaoss Pad - which we originally saw in 1999 - makes an appearance. This gives you your first opportunity to go under the hood and look at the “complex internal structure” of this dynamic effects processor, but retains the pad control surface that made it so intuitive and easy to use.