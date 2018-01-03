Korg brings the Odyssey to your DAW as part of its updated collection of soft synths

Korg’s Legacy Collection of software instruments for PC and Mac has been reborn as the Korg Collection, and now features a software version of the ARP Odyssey.

The synth was already available for iOS in the form of the Odyssei, but now it’s heading to desktop platforms, too. It’s based on Korg’s hardware revival of the Odyssey, but adds new features such as polyphonic compatibility and an effects section.

The Korg Collection also includes the MS-20, Polysix, Mono/Poly, M1, Wavestation and MDE-X multi-effect processor. The instruments run as VST/AU plugins.

The bundle is currently being offered at the reduced price of $149 and is available from the Korg website (regular price is $249). You can can also buy each instrument individually.