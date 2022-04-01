Kick off your piano playing career with $150 off the beginner-friendly Casio CDP-S100 at Guitar Center

Have you been on the fence about learning the piano ? Well, now might be the best time to start tickling the ivories, as one of our top picks for the best digital pianos for beginners just went from cheap to cheaper! The latest sale from music retail giants Guitar Center sees 20% slashed off the price of exclusive brands and special edition instruments .

At MusicRadar, we love the Casio CDP-S100 digital piano - and its newly released sibling, the CDP-S110 . This sleek and compact stage piano will fit in even the tightest practice space, and while it may be small, it doesn't compromise on features. Coming with 88 fully weighted keys and the Casio Scaled Hammer Action II keyboard, this piano really is a delight to play for both beginners and professionals alike. Throw in a handful of high-quality voices, a headphone output and sustain pedal, and you have everything you need to get started - well you may need some online piano lessons.

So, if you're looking for a compact piano to get started or need a stage piano for playing live, then the Casio CDP-S100 is a solid choice - and you have until 6 April to grab a hearty discount on this great instrument.

Casio CDP-S100: Was $449.99, now $299.99

Casio is famous for making some of the best beginner keyboards in the world, but they also make some very well-received pianos. While we would consider the Casio CDP-S100 fantastic value for money at its original price, we love it even more with $150 off! Featuring fully weighted keys, ten unique voices, plenty of outputs, and a basic sustain pedal, you really get everything you need to start your piano journey.