Johnny Marr has been playing classic Smiths riff requests on Instagram for fans

One of the great things that has come out of this unfortunate time of lockdown has been watching guitar heroes step up and reach out to fans stuck in their homes. Brian May has been busy doing it and now Johnny Marr recently asked people to leave their questions and requests for him via Instagram.

Some of the many responses were for Smiths songs and he's been responding in kind. You can check Marr and his signature Fender Jaguars obliging below, and if there's anything you've ever wanted to ask Marr or find out how he plays a guitar part – now's your chance!

So far we've had three Smiths song riffs from Marr you can watch below and we're looking forward to hearing what other requests he responds to in the coming weeks.

Leave your questions or requests in the comments section and I’ll respond via my stories over the coming weeks. Stay safe, JM. #stayathome #cooloutbigtime #johnnyfuckinmarr Johnny Marr A photo posted by @johnnymarrgram on Mar 26, 2020 at 3:53am PDT

Nowhere Fast

“Teach us any Smiths song” - @jd_0601 Johnny Marr A photo posted by @johnnymarrgram on Apr 3, 2020 at 5:47am PDT

Girl Afraid

By popular demand. #johnnyfuckinmarr #cooloutbigstyle Johnny Marr A photo posted by @johnnymarrgram on Apr 8, 2020 at 8:09am PDT

Some Girls Are Bigger Than Others