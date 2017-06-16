The top 20 acoustic guitar heroes of all time

ACOUSTIC WEEK: Who says you need to plug in to rock? In the right hands, an acoustic guitar can be every bit as funky, soulful and raw as even the dirtiest electric.

Whether strumming, picking, tapping or whacking, dabbling with effects or simply singing the songs that needs to be sung, acoustic players are often the most expressive and inventive guitarists going - which is why we set out to showcase the players you admire the more.

Bringing together genres as disparate as jazz, blues, classical and flamenco, here they are in all their glory: the 20 best acoustic guitar players, as voted for by you, the ever-discerning MusicRadar readers. Viva la acoustic!