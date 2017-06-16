Tommy Emmanuel on gear, keeping things simple, and the importance of the sound engineer

ACOUSTIC WEEK: When we saw that Aussie guitar legend Tommy Emmanuel was playing at a venue that is literally right next door, we grabbed the opportunity to invite the man over for an in-depth chat…

As it turns out, Tommy is currently touring with a new signature Maton guitar, a new AER amp and with projects aplenty planned for the immediate future. One glance at his website will confirm that TE is rarely still for any length of time. He tells us that he does, on average, 300 shows a year, travelling the world and playing to audiences that are continually blown away by his virtuosity and sheer energy.

That evening, we attended the gig (well, it wasn’t far to walk!) and Tommy’s support for the night was the excellent Clive Carroll who refers to TE affectionately as “The Abominable Showman”. The concert was a tour de force of consummate performing skills from the outset, with the highlight of Clive joining Tommy at the end of the evening for some ferocious duets. We left exhausted, but happy.

Earlier in the day, we asked Tommy about as many aspects of playing as we could: stage performance, recording, even digging deep into how he sets up his gear on stage. But first, what about that new signature Maton?

People ask me, ‘What’s the nut width?’ I say, ‘I don’t know. Measure it!’

“Actually I’ve got three new Matons that were made for me. Last time I was in Australia I did a masterclass out at the Maton factory and while I was there Andy Allen, who runs the custom shop, had built a new series of guitars using this new bracing system that he’s developed.

"The bracing system is a lot lighter. It’s living a little dangerously because it’s the bare minimum and I felt a great difference acoustically with the guitar. I just thought the note had so much more power to it. It still felt like all my other Matons but it just had a better voice and so what he did is he had six new guitars ready for me to play and I could either take them all or I could choose what I needed.

“I didn’t want to be greedy and just take six guitars so I took three and the one that’s in these photos is my new number one. And then there’s another one called a TE Traditional which is a new shape for them. It’s slightly bigger in the body and it has a cutaway and a slightly deeper, more open sound.

"Then the other one that I chose was another experimental one which is thinner in the actual body itself. So what I decided is I would use the bigger bodied one with the cutaway for all my dropped D and dropped G stuff and then the one that has the thinner body I use detuned down a whole step and I put 0.013 to 0.056 strings on it and just kind of keep the neck fairly straight.

"I use it for tunes like Somewhere Over The Rainbow where I use a lot more pickup than mic because I’m using more reverbs. I tend to use more mids and more pickup and then, when you put that in the PA with reverb and a little delay, it speaks just right. If you use too much mic the reverb gets a little splashy, but that’s the only guitar that I do that with. The smaller body with the big strings and the lower tuning speaks really well and people love the sound that I get off that guitar.

"My sound man, Steve Law, says to me, ‘This is just right for the ballads and for the tunes with harmonics. Stick with that sound because it’s so controllable and it’s so rich and has a warmth to it without too much mic’. With the other two guitars I just wanted to have the mic and the pickup flat out – that’s how I run it.”

When you go to Maton what sort of things do you ask them for? Do you have a specific nut width and things like that?

“I couldn’t tell you what the nut width is. People ask me, ‘What’s the nut width?’ I say, ‘I don’t know. Measure it!’ I have no idea. I just know what I like and Andy knows. He’s got my measurements down and if he builds something for me he knows it’s exactly how I like it.”