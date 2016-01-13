Tommy Emmanuel's 8 tips for guitarists

He’s one of the most gifted guitarists on Earth and one of only five people to earn Chet Atkins’ ‘Certified Guitar Player’ title. But Australian acoustic wizard Tommy Emmanuel says forget flashy technique, it’s all about the emotion.

Tommy Emmanuel is one of those rare pickers who can dazzle you, seemingly effortlessly, when he plays guitar.

He’s one of the most dextrous players in the world, but Tommy insists the stories and emotions that are the soul of music must be a guitarist’s first priority

Aside from being a great entertainer and showman, he’s also the guy you wish you could be when someone passes a guitar round the campfire; the guy who knows a seemingly endless supply of beautiful songs by heart and plays them with astonishing technical flair and flourish.

And although he’s undoubtedly one of the most dextrous players in the world, Tommy insists the stories and emotions that are the soul of music must be a guitarist’s first priority, otherwise your technique is talking loud but saying nothing.

Here, we join Tommy to find out what abilities he thinks matters most when it comes to playing guitar well, and what you should focus on in order to connect with your audience on a musical level.

