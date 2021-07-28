Joey Jordison RIP: Stars pay tribute - "better upside down than any other metal drummer sitting normally"

As the news of Joey Jordison's death, aged 46 has reached the metal and drumming world, his friends, peers, gear brands and former bandmates have taken to social media to pay their respects.

Leading the tributes are his former Slipknot bandmates, and current Slipknot drummer, Jay Weinberg, with the band and members' social media accounts updated with an all-black profile picture. Meanwhile, Ginger Wildheart added that Jordison was "better upside down than any other metal drummer sitting normally".

Joey's death was confirmed by his family, noting that he "passed peacefully in his sleep" on Monday 26 July.

pic.twitter.com/jE6TrAUdbWJuly 27, 2021 See more

pic.twitter.com/k3laVA0Ny4July 27, 2021 See more

pic.twitter.com/hUYQhl50chJuly 27, 2021 See more

A post shared by James Root (@jamesroot) A photo posted by on

A post shared by Jay Weinberg (@jayweinberg) A photo posted by on

R.I.P. Joey Jordison I’ll never forget you. You changed my life forever. ❤️🖤🔥 pic.twitter.com/R0OetL1JpJJuly 27, 2021 See more

I am shocked and saddened to hear of the passing of Joey Jordison. An incredible musician and songwriter, gone way too soon.My deepest condolences to his family, friends, and all who he touched with his talent. RIP Joey📸 - Jesse Wild / Rhythm Magazine pic.twitter.com/a8UBwhTyeZJuly 27, 2021 See more

Absolutely shocked & gutted to hear of the passing of @joeyjordison. In addition to being an incredible drummer, he was always a classy guy. When he heard how much of a fan @MaxPortnoy_ was, he sent to the house a giant box filled with @slipknot swag: shirts, hoodies, backpacks… pic.twitter.com/Ga3xtZk8ecJuly 27, 2021 See more

A post shared by Pearl Drums Official Page (@pearl_drums) A photo posted by on

A post shared by Ray Luzier (@rayluzierkorn) A photo posted by on

A post shared by Paiste Cymbals (@paistecymbals) A photo posted by on

A post shared by Eloy Casagrande (@eloycasagrande) A photo posted by on

A post shared by Max Portnoy (@maxportnoy) A photo posted by on

A post shared by Eric Moore (@ericmoore_ii) A photo posted by on

A post shared by Alex Bent (@alexbentdrums) A photo posted by on

Sad to hear the passing of Joey Jordison. His drumming in @slipknot inspired me as a teenager, as it did to many other drummers my age. I’d spend a lot of time jamming that first album in the school music room. RIP.July 27, 2021 See more

A post shared by Metallica (@metallica) A photo posted by on

A post shared by Pantera (@panteraofficial) A photo posted by on

Rest In Peace to a legend of the music world. Joey’s contributions to music changed the face of heavy music on the planet as we know it. This was a true honor to stand alongside 3 people who helped form me as a musician - as a peer, for roadrunner United. pic.twitter.com/2K0NXcXFKlJuly 27, 2021 See more

We are saddened by the news of the passing of our dear friend, Joey Jordison. From being able to share the stage with him numerous times throughout the years to Matt standing alongside him for the Roadrunner United album. He was always super gracious to all of us in Trivium. pic.twitter.com/LS8E06QT0AJuly 27, 2021 See more

Dude was an incredible drummer and song writer and was always super gracious to us anytime we toured with the band. #RIP https://t.co/tFuQS1Uw4yJuly 27, 2021 See more

We are saddened by the news of the passing of our friend Joey Jordison. A great musician and person has left us. Sending our love to his family. R.I.P pic.twitter.com/a185j4rJbQJuly 27, 2021 See more

A post shared by 𝕸𝖎𝖈𝖍𝖆𝖊𝖑 𝕬𝖒𝖔𝖙𝖙 (@michael_amott) A photo posted by on

Rest In Peace Joey Jordison. You changed the game with Slipknot. Brought the blast beat to the mainstream! Gave kids a groove like no other. Perseverance would’ve never happened had it not been for Joey & the Slipknot camp. Condolences to his family, friends & fans. Gone too soonJuly 27, 2021 See more

Shit. RIP to the brother Joey Jordison. Love you brother.July 27, 2021 See more

Rest in Peace to Joey Jordison. The world lost another incredibly talent musician.July 27, 2021 See more

Rest In Peace legend https://t.co/rd0ccexx6TJuly 27, 2021 See more

Joey Jordison was better upside down than any other metal drummer sitting normally.July 27, 2021 See more