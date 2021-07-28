More

Joey Jordison RIP: Stars pay tribute - "better upside down than any other metal drummer sitting normally"

By

Slipknot
(Image credit: Slipknot)

As the news of Joey Jordison's death, aged 46 has reached the metal and drumming world, his friends, peers, gear brands and former bandmates have taken to social media to pay their respects.

Leading the tributes are his former Slipknot bandmates, and current Slipknot drummer, Jay Weinberg, with the band and members' social media accounts updated with an all-black profile picture. Meanwhile, Ginger Wildheart added that Jordison was "better upside down than any other metal drummer sitting normally".

Joey's death was confirmed by his family, noting that he "passed peacefully in his sleep" on Monday 26 July.

See more
See more
See more

A post shared by James Root (@jamesroot)

A photo posted by on

A post shared by Jay Weinberg (@jayweinberg)

A photo posted by on

See more
See more
See more

A post shared by Pearl Drums Official Page (@pearl_drums)

A photo posted by on

A post shared by Ray Luzier (@rayluzierkorn)

A photo posted by on

A post shared by Paiste Cymbals (@paistecymbals)

A photo posted by on

A post shared by Eloy Casagrande (@eloycasagrande)

A photo posted by on

A post shared by Max Portnoy (@maxportnoy)

A photo posted by on

A post shared by Eric Moore (@ericmoore_ii)

A photo posted by on

A post shared by Alex Bent (@alexbentdrums)

A photo posted by on

See more

A post shared by Metallica (@metallica)

A photo posted by on

A post shared by Pantera (@panteraofficial)

A photo posted by on

See more
See more
See more
See more

A post shared by 𝕸𝖎𝖈𝖍𝖆𝖊𝖑 𝕬𝖒𝖔𝖙𝖙 (@michael_amott)

A photo posted by on

See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more