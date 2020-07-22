More

It looks like you’ll soon be able to buy a Lego grand piano that you can actually play

“A mini masterpiece is on its way”

We’ve seen all kinds of musical Lego tie-ins in the past, but a playable mini grand piano? That sounds like something new.

A Tweet from the Lego Ideas account features a small video that shows what appears to be a playable piano made of bricks, albeit one with only eight keys. We’re told that “a mini masterpiece is on its way,” implying that this is a set that’s going to go on sale.

It seems that the piano has come to life thanks to a fan submission from Donny Chen, which quickly gained enough votes on the Lego Ideas website to be considered as a candidate to be turned into a proper set.

Whether the finished piano will have a larger keyboard remains to be seen - its potential use as a proper musical instrument will be sorely limited if not - but we await the big reveal with interest.

