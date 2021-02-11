Issue 367 of Future Music is on sale now

MPE – an expressive, polyphonic take on MIDI control – started life as 2021 it’s being added to some of the biggest DAWs and softsynths. This issue, we explore how, and why, you should be using MPE in your music making…

All print and digital readers can grab all of this issue's video and sample content from filesilo.co.uk/futuremusic

Buy this issue now via:

Apple Newsstand (iPhone/iPad/iPod touch)

Pocket Mags (iPhone/iPad/Android/PC/Mac)

Zinio (PC/Mac/Android/iOS)

In Print: Find FM on your local news stand or order your copy direct from us!

All print and digital copies include access to 12GB+ of exclusive samples, videos, audio demos and more! Register your issue at: http://filesilo.co.uk/futuremusic

(Image credit: Future)

Interviews

Cristian Vogel – The lauded sonic experimenter on his unique workflow and going back to basics for new LP The Rebirth Of Wonky

Krust – The UK DnB icon returns with his ambitious, conceptual new album. We find out how building sample packs helped expand his sound design skills

Jimmy Edgar – The US producer on bridging the club and rap world on new LP Cheetah Bend

The Track: Victor Ruiz – The Drumcode affiliate breaks down a vocal-driven techno stomper on video

Classic Album – Goldie on creating his hugely influential classic Timeless

Technique

Multi-dimensional music – Everything you need to know about MIDI Polyphonic Expression (MPE). How it works and why you need it!

Producer’s Guide – Get the most out of the capabilities of Steinberg Cubase 11

Reviews

UDO Super 6

Modal Cobalt 8

Apple M1 MacBook Pro

Roundup: Free Delay plugins

Korg SQ-64

Roli Equator 2

& more

Samples

Effect-Drenched Guitar – Two guitars, a ton of pedals and a valve preamp – we plug in for a pack of fuzzy chords, warped loops and wonky riffs

Ambient Synth Loops – Get lost in a wash of synth goodness with this pack of gorgeous atmospheric loops, lines and soundscapes

Access the FM sample archive: Download the ‘Archive’ packs and get over 18GB of loops, hits and instruments from our back catalogue of high-quality and royalty-free samples. From vintage synths and drum machines to esoteric instruments and FX – think of it as our best of. All the samples you need to create great music!