Issue 360 of Future Music is on sale now

In very broad terms you can probably divide electronic musicians into ‘players’ and ‘sequencers’. Many electronic producers fall into the latter category; favouring tinkering with triggers, gate lengths and timing divisions over strumming or playing.

Traditional musicians might scoff at this but there’s something inherently fascinating and satisfying about creating music with sequencers. There’s just something about being able to construct a fully layered creation of interlocking elements and then sit back and tweak sounds while you let the patterns run. This issue’s cover feature is for all the sequencers out there. Join us as we explore ideas and tips to help make your patterns pop and help your rhythms hold your listeners’ attention.

All print and digital readers can grab all of this issue's video and sample content from filesilo.co.uk/futuremusic

Buy this issue now via:

Apple Newsstand (iPhone/iPad/iPod touch)

Pocket Mags (iPhone/iPad/Android/PC/Mac)

Zinio (PC/Mac/Android/iOS)

In Print: Find FM on your local news stand or order your copy direct from us!

All print and digital copies include access to 12GB+ of exclusive samples, videos, audio demos and more! Register your issue at: http://filesilo.co.uk/futuremusic

(Image credit: Future)

Interviews

Sub Focus & Wilkinson – A meeting of two DnB minds as we go behind the scenes with Sub Focus and Wilkinson at Real World studios

Amnesia Scanner – The Berlin based ‘avant EDM’ duo tell us about the ideas and processes behind their second LP Tearless

BJ Burton – In the studio with the producer behind Bon Iver, Low and more

The Track: GLXY – DnB duo Jonathan Campbell and Thomas Alston tell us how to smoothly handle two vocal styles on one track

Classic Album – Mousse T. on how he turned from pop hits to classic funk on Gourmet De Funk

Technique

Level-Up Your Sequencing– Explore new ways to approach sequencing with probability, polyrhythms, Euclidean rhythms and more

Producer's Guide – Learn the fundamentals of classic synth patches

Retrospective – How NYC icon Larry Levan created garage house

Sound Design – Add some vapour to your waves with our guide to airy pad design

Reviews

ASM Hydrasynth

Novation Launchkey Mk3

Arturia OB-Xa V

Output Thermal

Audient EVO 4

Arturia Audiofuse Studio

Audeze LCD-1 headphones

And more!

Samples

Psych Rock Synths – From Pink Floyd to Tame Impala we channel the psychedelic rock greats for this pack of spacey synth and organ sounds.

Resonator Percussion – We squeeze some resonant frequencies out of our drum sounds for this pack of unique, modern percussive parts.

Access the FM sample archive: Download the ‘Archive’ packs, newly updated and expanded for 2020 with over 18GB of loops, hits and instruments from our back catalogue of high-quality and royalty-free samples. From vintage synths and drum machines to esoteric instruments and FX – think of it as our best of. All the samples you need to create great music!