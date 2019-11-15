Issue 351 of Future Music is on sale now

Thanks to the diverse, complex nature of modern controllers and sequencers, there are plenty of ways to get expressive and creative with electronic sounds, whether you’re a virtuosic keyboard player or somebody who lacks the dexterity to cope with anything beyond a simple triad.

In this issue’s cover feature, we’re looking at taking control of software, hardware and – most interestingly – both at once, in order to unleash your full creativity. There’s plenty of inspiration to be had in this issue’s artist features too – from Buchla-driven jams with Floating Points or Alan Braxe, to the tribal grooves of Fuck Buttons and pop sensibilities of Jaded. We hope you enjoy the mag!

All print and digital readers can grab all of this issue's video and sample content from filesilo.co.uk/futuremusic

All print and digital copies include access to 12GB+ of exclusive samples, videos, audio demos and more!

Interviews

Lapalux – Brainfeeder artist Stuart Howard talks Eurorack, disappointingly un-spooky found sounds and new LP Amnioverse

Floating Points – Sam Shepherd squeezes in a chat with us about his much talked-about new album Crush

Alan Braxe – The French producer on stripping back his sound and Buchla love

The Track: Jaded – The UK-based house outfit on how they made the semi-culinary-themed hit, Pancake, with special focus on vocal processing

Classic Album – Fuck Buttons break down the tribal electronic grooves of Tarot Sport

Technique

Control & Sequence – Explore new and not-so-new ways of getting hands on with your sequencing, from the latest MPE tricks and analogue devices through to classic MIDI controllers

Producer’s Guide – Work smarter with other musicians with our guide to collaboration

Modular Monthly – Add some stereo interest with the Make Noise X-Pan

Creative Inspiration – Get your tracks finished with our guide to beating writer’s block

Reviews

Roland Jupiter-Xm

Pioneer DJ Toraiz Squid

SuonoBuono nABC

Antelope Discrete Synergy Core

Roundup – Lofi Effects

Korg Nu:tekt NTS-1

SSF Stereo Dipole

And more!

Samples

Beyond Breakbeats – Bored of the same old sampled breaks? Put a fresh spin on your grooves with our forward-thinking pack of hits and loops

Dread & Doom – Get the party going with our bundle of intense drones, dread-inducing soundscapes and dark, atmospheric loops and lines

Access the FM sample archive: Download the ‘Archive’ packs and get over 12GB of loops, hits and instruments from our back catalogue of high-quality and royalty-free samples. From vintage synths and drum machines to esoteric instruments and FX – think of it as our best of. All the samples you need to create great music!