Issue 340 of Future Music is on sale now

The depths of winter and the post-Christmas lull offer the perfect opportunity to spend some quality time in the studio and give your production skills an overhaul. So brush those mince pie crumbs off your desk, wipe the eggnog from synth keys and get ready to make your best tracks ever in 2019.

Future Music’s bumper Make Better Music issue is here to help. From sound design ideas to mixing skills and artist advice, we’ve got plenty of fresh techniques for you to try, with loads of videos, samples and audio demos to help you along.

All print and digital readers can grab all of this issue's video and sample content from filesilo.co.uk/futuremusic

Buy this issue now via:

Apple Newsstand (iPhone/iPad/iPod touch)

Google Play (Android/Chrome for PC/Mac)

Zinio (PC/Mac/Android/iOS)

In Print: Find FM on your local news stand or order your copy direct from us!

All print and digital copies include access to 12GB+ of exclusive samples, videos, audio demos and more! Register your issue at: http://filesilo.co.uk/futuremusic

Interviews

Trevor Jackson – A kingpin of the electronic music world for nearly three decades, the UK producer, designer and label boss has helped launch more esteem-worthy careers than some people have had hot dinners

Ectomorph – BMG and Erika let us in on the secrets behind their raw, hardware-powered take on the Detroit techno sound

Clouds – The Scottish duo give us an insight into the dystopian soundscapes of new LP Heavy The Eclipse

The Track: Afrodeutsche – Henrietta Smith-Rolla takes us into her Manchester studio to break down Wasp, a synth-driven cut from her current live set

Classic Album – D&B don Danny Byrd talks us through the making of Supersized

Pig & Dan – The techno titans answer our questions on synths, studio workflow and more

Technique

Creative Sound Design – Take your music to the next level with our guide to creating unique, ear-catching sounds

Producer’s Guide – Take a speedy route to pro mixdowns with our guide to better, faster mixing.

Modular Monthly – Retro effects from the FEEDBACK Modules 1BIT Multitap Delay

Explainer – What’s the difference between chorus, phasers and flangers? Find out as we demystify Modulation Effects

Reviews

Steinberg Cubase 10

Universal Audio Apollo x6

Akai Fire

Mutable Instruments Marbles

Mode Machines SEQ12

Fabfilter Pro-Q 3

And more!

Samples

Broken Piano – We’re kicking off 2019 with a double-bill celebrating the humble piano. First up, a pack of ‘prepared’ and modified loops, multis and FX

Processed Piano – For part two we get creative with the effect units for a bundle of extreme, reworked one-shots dripping in reverb and modulation

Access the FM sample archive: Download the ‘Archive’ packs and get over 12GB of loops, hits and instruments from our back catalogue of high-quality and royalty-free samples. From vintage synths and drum machines to esoteric instruments and FX – think of it as our best of. All the samples you need to create great music!