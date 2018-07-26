Issue 334 of Future Music is on sale now

Tackling a remix can be a daunting prospect; whatever the original source material you’re working with, whether it’s a lauded classic or a close friend’s latest release, you’re effectively messing with somebody else’s creative work. How faithful should you be to the original idea? How can you put your own stamp on it? How can you take the ideas in a new direction while keeping it recognisable to fans of the original?
It’s these questions we’re tackling in this issue’s massive Remix Masterclass. Not only are we bringing you our usual crop of tutorials and video guides, but we’ve also got expert advice and insight from the likes of Joris Voorn, Paul Oakenfold, Photek, Gui Boratto and more. On top of that, we’re even including 4GB of free construction kits to help you to flex your creative skills.
Interviews
Blawan – We meet up with the modular techno master in his Berlin studio to get the lowdown on his debut LP, Wet Will Always Dry
Dirty Projectors – David Longstreth, the creative powerhouse behind US alt-rock darlings Dirty Projectors, talks new album Lamp Lit Prose
David Wrench – Multitasking producer behind David Byrne, The XX and Frank Ocean returns with his new project, Audiobooks
The Track: John Newman – The man behind multiple UK number one singles breaks down his track Fire In Me
Classic Album – Ladytron on creating their classic Velocifero
Technique
The Ultimate Remix Masterclass – Remix tips and tricks, plus artists advice and 4GB of construction kits
Producer’s Guide – Master Roland’s TR-8S drum machine with our in-depth guide
Modular Monthly – Getting gritty with TouellSkouarn modules
Toolkit – Get your head around additive synthesis
Reviews
Behringer Neutron
Pioneer DJ DJS-1000
Strymon Magneto
FL Studio 20
Roundup: Ultra-modern EQ plugins
And more...
Samples
Hardware Sequencers – We break out the classic analogue sequencers for this pack of raw and vintage riffs, loops and grooves. Plus bonus MIDI files to play with
Ultra-Modern Bass – Go beyond simple bass sounds with this futuristic pack of multilayered loops and frequency-filling bass instruments
Access the FM sample archive: Download the ‘Archive’ packs and get over 12GB of loops, hits and instruments from our back catalogue of high-quality and royalty-free samples. From vintage synths and drum machines to esoteric instruments and FX – think of it as our best of. All the samples you need to create great music!