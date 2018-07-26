Issue 334 of Future Music is on sale now

Tackling a remix can be a daunting prospect; whatever the original source material you’re working with, whether it’s a lauded classic or a close friend’s latest release, you’re effectively messing with somebody else’s creative work. How faithful should you be to the original idea? How can you put your own stamp on it? How can you take the ideas in a new direction while keeping it recognisable to fans of the original?

It’s these questions we’re tackling in this issue’s massive Remix Masterclass. Not only are we bringing you our usual crop of tutorials and video guides, but we’ve also got expert advice and insight from the likes of Joris Voorn, Paul Oakenfold, Photek, Gui Boratto and more. On top of that, we’re even including 4GB of free construction kits to help you to flex your creative skills.

All print and digital readers can grab all of this issue's video and sample content from filesilo.co.uk/futuremusic

Blawan – We meet up with the modular techno master in his Berlin studio to get the lowdown on his debut LP, Wet Will Always Dry

Dirty Projectors – David Longstreth, the creative powerhouse behind US alt-rock darlings Dirty Projectors, talks new album Lamp Lit Prose

David Wrench – Multitasking producer behind David Byrne, The XX and Frank Ocean returns with his new project, Audiobooks

The Track: John Newman – The man behind multiple UK number one singles breaks down his track Fire In Me

Classic Album – Ladytron on creating their classic Velocifero

The Ultimate Remix Masterclass – Remix tips and tricks, plus artists advice and 4GB of construction kits

Producer’s Guide – Master Roland’s TR-8S drum machine with our in-depth guide

Modular Monthly – Getting gritty with TouellSkouarn modules

Toolkit – Get your head around additive synthesis

Behringer Neutron

Pioneer DJ DJS-1000

Strymon Magneto

FL Studio 20

Roundup: Ultra-modern EQ plugins

Hardware Sequencers – We break out the classic analogue sequencers for this pack of raw and vintage riffs, loops and grooves. Plus bonus MIDI files to play with

Ultra-Modern Bass – Go beyond simple bass sounds with this futuristic pack of multilayered loops and frequency-filling bass instruments

Access the FM sample archive: Download the ‘Archive’ packs and get over 12GB of loops, hits and instruments from our back catalogue of high-quality and royalty-free samples. From vintage synths and drum machines to esoteric instruments and FX – think of it as our best of. All the samples you need to create great music!