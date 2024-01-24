Issue 331 of Computer Music is on sale now

By Computer Music
Contributions from
Computer Music
 published

Perfect your piano sounds with Computer Music's March issue – and get a FREE copy of Kilohearts Snap Heap

The front cover of Computer Music's March 2024 edition featuring an image of a keyboard alongside illustrations of this month's free sample packs
(Image credit: Future)

In March's issue we're lifting the lid on the venerable piano. If you've ever wanted to incorporate some pianistic panache into your track, our guide has it all: in-depth insights into how they work, buyer's guides on the latest plugins and tutorials on how to put it all together.

Free Stuff!

Your free gift this month is the fantastic Snap Heap multi-effect tool from Kilohearts, a seamless, convenient way of getting top drawer effects into your DAW workspace with zero fuss. We're also offering our usual helping of free samples with this month's headline packs focusing on iconic krautrock monosynths and deep bass.

The front cover of Computer Music March issue depicting a montage of a piano with a transparent image of iconic software behind it

(Image credit: Future)

Save money on your subscriptions here

Words of Wisdom

In terms of interviews we spoke to experimental musician SignLibra – Agata Melnikova – to unpack the techniques involved in her engaging "musical collages". Heading back into the world of piano, we chatted to Raül Refree and Pedro Viano whose recent project saw them go big on the textures of different organ types.

Buy this issue now from these outlets:

IN PRINT 

In stores and online here… 

https://www.magazinesdirect.com/az-single-issues/6936924/computer-music-magazine-single-issue.thtml

Back issues

https://www.myfavouritemagazines.co.uk/music/computer-music-magazine-back-issues/

OR AS A DIGITAL EDITION

Zinio Digital issues 

https://www.zinio.com/gb/computer-music-m3730

IOS Digital issues (accessed via App Store) 

https://apps.apple.com/gb/app/computer-music-magazine/id451402723

Google Play (accessed via Pocket Mags) 

https://pocketmags.com/de/computer-music-magazine

Inspiring workshops

This month we added not one but two new regular workshops. First among the new series is Andy Jones' Sound Like column, which will take the techniques of iconic musicians and plant them in an easy-to-follow software context. This month: Ed Sheeran's famous looping approach. Also new to the roster is Roland Schmidt's CM Tools masterclass, which focuses on one plugin from the CM Plugin Suite each issue. Last but not least, our long-running columnists Sara Simms and Jon Musgrave continue their Dance and Mix classes, with a discussion on how to build tension and how to EQ your mix bus.

Reviews Reviews Reviews

Our shopping trolley of products to review in March is bulging, starting with Native Instruments Guitar Rig Pro 7, GForce Software OB-X, PSP Audioware Binamp, LANDR Mastering Plugin, BLEASS Fusion and many others.

So what are you waiting for? Get yourself a copy of Computer Music today…

Computer Music
Computer Music

Computer Music magazine is the world’s best selling publication dedicated solely to making great music with your Mac or PC computer. Each issue it brings its lucky readers the best in cutting-edge tutorials, need-to-know, expert software reviews and even all the tools you actually need to make great music today, courtesy of our legendary CM Plugin Suite.

With contributions from
Get over 70 FREE plugin instruments and effects… image
Get over 70 FREE plugin instruments and effects…
…with the latest issue of Computer Music magazine
More Info