Issue 326 of Future Music is on sale now

FM’s annual Gear Of The Year celebration is on news stands now! It’s that time of year when we take a step back to reconsider, re-evaluate and re-appraise everything that’s crossed our test bench in the past twelve months. As a result of that process, in this issue we bring you our definitive guide to all of 2017’s essential hardware, software and studio gear.

Also this issue, we head into the forests to find Swedish techno experimenter Sebastian Mullaert. Plus, we talk to rising British producer Nabihah Iqbal about ditching her previous moniker, Throwing Shade, and rediscovering a love of ’80s synth pop. Then in the latest edition of The Track we’re in Barcelona to watch producer Pablo Bolivar break down a slice of soulful, melodic techno.

Interviews

Sebastian Mullaert – His tranquil-yet-gear-stuffed studio is an obvious source of inspiration, but how does the techno producer get anything done inside it?

Nabihah Iqbal – The artist formerly known as Throwing Shade explains her rise through the ranks, and new LP Weighing of the Heart

Mike Dunn – Get some solid advice from a legend as one of the true godfathers of house music returns with a new release

The Track: Pablo Bolivar – The Spanish artist breaks down his melodic techno cut Encore Une Fois

Classic Album – Dusky break down their killer debut Stick By This

Technique

Drum Synthesis – Master the art of creating hard-hitting percussion from scratch

Modular Monthly – Tube drive from Metasonix

Toolkit – Everything you need to know about tape emulation

Reviews

Roland Boutique D-05

Roland Boutique TR-08

Elektron Analogue Four MkII

Roundup: UAD 9.4 plugins

Group Test: Drone tools

Dexibell Vivo S7 88

And more...

Samples

Modulation Madness – We get things moving with this pack of loops and lines smothered in plenty of chorus, phase and flange

Glitch Drums – A generous selection of beat loops fed through various creative rhythmic effects for some seriously glitchy results

Access the FM sample archive: Download the ‘Archive’ packs and get over 12GB+ of loops, hits and instruments from our back catalogue of high-quality and royalty-free samples. From vintage synths and drum machines to esoteric instruments and FX – think of it as our best of. All the samples you need to create great music!