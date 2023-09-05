Issue 326 of Computer Music is on sale now

Make better beats with the autumn edition of Computer Music – and get a free synth plugin worth £40

This issue we're laying down our definitive guide to making beats. Whatever genre you're aiming at, there's specific advice for you, with helpful hints, step by step tutorials and buyer's guides for drum software to suit every project.

Free Stuff!

This month's free headline plugin is Lunacy Audio's CUBE Mini, a synth whose main USP promises fun, fun, fun, with a 3D morphing engine and inviting matrix interface. And this month's free samples selection offers a similar good time, comprising a best-of of this year's wares.

Inspiring People and Workshops

If you're looking for creative inspiration in your music practices, our interview subjects this month – Canadian neo-soul-techno pioneer Jessy Lanza, musical thought-leader Beatie Wolfe and rising star Keir – can tell you a thing or two. In our experts corner, David Gale talks harmonic-laden basslines and John Musgrave gets to grips with parallel compression.

Trusted Reviews

Finally, if you’re looking for advice on where to spend your pennies in the music tech software world, make sure to glance at our monthly new releases digest first, with our verdict on products including Waves Studioverse, Arturia FX Collection 4, Pulsar Digital Pulsar 8200 and more.

