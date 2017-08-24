Issue 322 of Future Music is on sale now

The latest issue of Future Music is out now. This month we’re picking up tips and ideas from the modern greats of movie composition. In our Cinematic Sound Design cover feature, we take a look at techniques for creating dramatic, tension-building FX and transitions worthy of big-budget Hollywood blockbusters.

Whether you want to break into the realm of soundtrack composition or simply beef-up your next club track with some widescreen ear candy, we’ve got you covered with plenty of inspiring techniques.

All print and digital readers can grab all of this issue’s cover disc content from our new, improved download service at: filesilo.co.uk/futuremusic

Buy this issue now via:

Apple Newsstand (iPhone/iPad/iPod touch)

Google Play (Android/Chrome for PC/Mac)

Zinio (PC/Mac/Android/iOS)

In Print: Find your nearest UK stockist or order your copy direct from us!

All print and digital copies include access to 12GB+ of exclusive samples, videos, audio demos and more! Register your issue at: http://filesilo.co.uk/futuremusic

Interviews

Washed Out – The purveyor of blissed-out beats and disorientating vocals tells us about how he reinvented his sound once again for his newest project

Nosaj Thing – Jason Chung talks about his back-to-basics approach, and what inspires him to move forward

Rex The Dog – Jake Williams tells all about going at his own pace, and his love of modular gear

The Track: Muzzy – The big room bass wizard deconstructs his ear-mangling D&B tune, Spectrum, in the studio

Classic Album – Wookie breaks down his classic self-titled album track-by-track

Technique

Cinematic Sound Design – Use big-budget soundtrack tactics in your own tunes – we’ll show you how

Producer’s Guide to stereo width – Get your head around stereo width principles

Modular Monthly – Add some grit with ZVex’s Fuzz Factory and Instant Lo-Fi Junky

Toolkit – We show you how to get the most out of virtual channel strips

Reviews

Roland Boutique SE-02

IK Multimedia Syntronik

Roli Seaboard Block

Round-up: iOS Synths

Lewitt LCT 240 Pro

Head To Head: Roland’s ACB 909s

And more...

Samples

Handheld Noisemakers – Samples of diminutive bleeps: Pocket Operators, Kaossillators, Volcas and more

Lo-Fi Ambient – Gritty pad loops and beds made from keys and pianos, for a spaced-out ’90s sound

Access the FM sample archive: Download the ‘Archive’ packs and get over 12GB of loops, hits and instruments from our back catalogue of high-quality and royalty-free samples. From vintage synths and drum machines to esoteric instruments and FX – think of it as our best of. All the samples you need to create great music!