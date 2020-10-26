Is this an AmpliTube 5 teaser?

As we watched the YouTube video above we half-expected Matt Damon to duck walk across the Martian tundra, ES-335 in hand. Alas, no. But one thing's for certain: IK Multimedia has some major guitar software to reveal.

There is scant detail here from the company who loves a little tease ahead of a product launch. But the people are following the evidence. With a guitar pick, shaped a little like a V, and a release date of 29 October, that's enough to set the internet alight with speculation that this is AmpliTube 5.

As mentioned in the video's comments, IK Multimedia launched the hugely successful AmpliTube 4 on 29 October 2015. Five years later, might history repeat itself? That would be massive news.

Okay, sure, this could be another artist-related software package. IK Multimedia's most-recent collaboration with Brian May did an uncanny job in replicating the Queen guitarist's tones. But the date matching, the imagery? Surely it is too much of a coincidence.

Tune back in on 29 October and we'll bring you all the details once IK Multimedia spill the beans for real.