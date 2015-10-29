AmpliTube 4 plugin promises "hyper realistic" tone and maximum flexibility

IK Multimedia's AmpliTube is rightly regarded as one of the finest guitar amp/effect sim packages around, and we can now introduce you to version 4 for PC and Mac. With new gear and features, it looks to be a significant upgrade, and follows the release of AmpliTube 4 for iOS earlier this year.



Top of the bill is the new Cab Room - a 3D speaker cabinet recording space that can be adjusted in size and spec to fit your requirements. What's more, you have more control than ever over your cabinet, speaker and mic selection and positioning: there's dual 3D mic placement and individual speaker modelling. The mixer, meanwhile, enables you to adjust the levels of the speaker mics, room ambience, direct amp signal and overall main mix.

In terms of gear, AmpliTube 4 adds five new amp models that are designed to emulate classic British tones from the '70s, '80s and '90s, while the Acoustic Sim pedal promises to make your electric guitar sound like an acoustic. The tuner has been upgraded (indeed, it now has UltraTuner status) while a new effects 'loop' insert slot between the preamp and power amp sections adds to your creative options.

Improvements have also been targeted at those who want to use AmpliTube in standalone mode. Specifically, it now contains an 8-track recorder/DAW and a 4-track looper. As before, you can add to your collection of gear in the AmpliTube Custom Shop.

AmpliTube 4 is available now for $149.99/€149.99 or 150 Gear Credits. Find out more on the IK Multimedia website.