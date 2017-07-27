Inear Display wants to put you on ‘the fun path to sonic mangling’ with Amalgame

Inear Display is inviting you to step inside the “sound design playground” that is Amalgame, a multi-effect plugin that’s designed to streamline the creation of complex signal processing chains.

The promise is that the intuitive workflow will enable you to start mutating sounds with the minimum of fuss. You’re supplied with a toolbox of 23 effects, ranging from standard filters and delays to more esoteric processors, which can be dropped onto six XY pads. Key parameters are mapped to each axis, and can be sequenced from within the plugin for complex modulations.

If you just want to throw the dice and see what happens, there are randomisation options, too.

Amalgame is available now from the Inear Display website priced at €39 +VAT, though the price will rise to €59 in due course. There’s a demo to download, too, and the plugin is offered in VST and AU formats for PC and Mac.