In your quest to find the perfect samples, Similar Sounds from Splice brings machine learning to your search

It’s a struggle most producers go through: you’ve found a sample but it’s not quite the one. If only there was a quick way to search through samples to find something similar, which may just be sound you were looking for all along. Enter Similar Sounds.

Splice Sounds has launched a brand new way of searching for samples using machine learning with the Similar Sounds search function. Forget metadata and tags (although Splice is keen to stress that these are no way replaced), with machine learning Similar Sounds will locate similar samples based on the unique sonic thumbprint.

By giving you the power to drill down to find exactly what you’ve been looking for within the Splice Sounds library, you’ll be freed up to crack on with those productions.

To get involved you'll need to sign up to Splice Sounds where you can access millions of samples, loops, FX, presets and exclusive artist packs all for $7.99 per month. To find out more and to sign up for a free trial, head on over to the Splice Sounds website .