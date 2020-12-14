Image Line releases FL Studio 20.8, making its DAW “faster and more precise”

Image-Line likes to keep the FL Studio updates coming, and it’s rounding out the year by releasing version 20.8 of its popular DAW. This promises to make the software “faster and more precise,” and is free for existing users.
This introduces the Frequency Splitter, a new tool that enables you to split audio into two or three bands using linear phase of low latency filters. You can also visualise things with a frequency histogram, heatmap or dual display.
A frequency histogram can also be found in the Parametric EQ 2 and Maximus plugins, both of which have been updated. On a workflow tip, there’s improved automation clip merging, along with a new cut and paste audio option for sampler channel and audio clip preview window.
For a full list of what’s new in FL Studio 20.8, check out the Image-Line website. If you’re new to the software, you might also like to know that the FL Studio All Plugins Edition is currently on sale for £305 (down from £670).