Image Line releases FL Studio 20.8, making its DAW “faster and more precise”

Image-Line likes to keep the FL Studio updates coming, and it’s rounding out the year by releasing version 20.8 of its popular DAW . This promises to make the software “faster and more precise,” and is free for existing users.

This introduces the Frequency Splitter, a new tool that enables you to split audio into two or three bands using linear phase of low latency filters. You can also visualise things with a frequency histogram, heatmap or dual display.

A frequency histogram can also be found in the Parametric EQ 2 and Maximus plugins, both of which have been updated. On a workflow tip, there’s improved automation clip merging, along with a new cut and paste audio option for sampler channel and audio clip preview window.