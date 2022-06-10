No hack required as Ikea and Swedish House Mafia launch new music production desk

IKEA and Swedish House Mafia have embarked on the next part of their mission to “democratise music production at home”, announcing the Obegränsad collection. This comprises a music production desk, an armchair and a turntable,

"The [Obegränsad] design supports creating, playing, enjoying and even just setting the mood," says Swedish House Mafia.

We’ve seen plenty of music production-friendly Ikea desk hacks down the years, but this new model gives you an off-the-shelf option to consider. It features two speaker stands and a pull-out lower shelf for a MIDI keyboard.

The armchair, meanwhile, is designed to create “a relaxing environment to enjoy your music experience in the home”.

Finally, we have the turntable, which promises a “sleek, minimal style”. It has a built-in preamp and can be powered over USB, while the replaceable cartridge and needle are said to be of a “well-known make”. The chunky design and solid construction promise to absorb vibrations.

The Obegränsad collection will be launched globally in the autumn and is set to include more than 20 home furnishing products. Ikea and Swedish House Mafia previously announced their collaborative “remix” of the Frakta bag.