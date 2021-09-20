Swedish House Mafia to work with IKEA on products that will “democratise creativity and music production”

In a high-level meeting of creative Nordic minds, IKEA has announced that it’s collaborating with electronic music triumvirate Swedish House Mafia to explore the subject of “music and creativity at home”.

The starting point for the collaboration is the belief that, while a lot of people are now making music at home, they can quickly discover that “a home is often built and designed to match totally different needs than the ones you have as a music fan or creator”.

IKEA and Swedish House Mafia plan to come up with some solutions to the problems that home musicians might encounter, and will launch a new range of products in September 2022. This will comprise “home furnishing solutions designed to make it easier to get into a creative flow for producing, playing and listening to music at home.”

“We are very excited and happy to announce the collaboration with Swedish House Mafia,” says James Futcher, Product Design Leader at IKEA of Sweden. “With their solid expertise in music production, we hope to be able together to democratise creativity and music production so that even more people can be more creative at home.”

Swedish House Mafia, meanwhile, said in unison: “We both wanted to reach out of our comfort zones and create something new and fresh together: a pure collaboration between music creators and a home expert.

“We strongly felt a need to collaborate with someone who shared our vision of making it possible for everyone to create music at home. As artists and producers, we also understand the importance of a home studio setup and the needs and challenges many up-and-coming artists and creatives have at home.”

Formed in 2008, Swedish House Mafia are made up of Axwell, Steve Angello and Sebastian Ingrosso, and enjoyed huge international success before breaking up in 2013. They returned earlier this year with a new single, It Gets Better, and plan to release Paradise Again, their first album, by the end of 2021.

IKEA previously collaborated with Teenage Engineering on a range of "party-starting" Frekvens audio products.

Find out more on the IKEA website.