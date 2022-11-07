Get the sound of legendary recording studios with an amazing 66% pre-Black Friday discount on two IK Multimedia Reverbs

IK Multimedia is famous for its studio software but also produces some amazing software that emulates famous studios. The T-RackS FAME and Sunset Sound Studio Reverbs allow you to add a touch of professional studio magic to your recordings by emulating the spaces at the FAME and Sunset Sound studios, two of the most prestigious recording spaces in the world.

Now you can buy each reverb for an incredible 66% off, but you'll have to be quick. Until November 11 you can get each title for just €$49.99, a saving of €$100 each (opens in new tab).

T-RackS Sunset Sound Studio Reverb: $149.99, $49.99

Sunset Sound lets you experience not only the sound of the studio's echo chambers, three live rooms, booths, two plate reverbs and springs, but also sample its bespoke microphone collection. You get to choose room damping settings, reverb parameters, microphone positions and more with complete flexibility and ease of use. Better still, choose one of 58 great presets to get a flavour of Sunset Sound, faster! Now you can enjoy the Sunset Sound studios – and find out why everyone from the Rolling Stones to Prince recorded there – for 66% off!

T-RackS FAME Studio Reverb: $149.99, $49.99

T-RackS FAME Studio Reverb delivers the iconic sound of the incredible Alabama-based FAME studio. You get virtual versions of its two live rooms, ISO booths, an EMT plate and echo chamber. The attention to detail is extraordinary and using the plugin is almost the equivalent of working with seasoned engineers who know the studio’s nooks and crannies inside out. Now is certainly a great time to find out why this studio was used by the likes of Aretha Franklin, Little Richard and Wilson Picket, with €$100 off the retail price, but grab it while you can.

These IK Studio Reverbs deliver some of the best emulations we've heard in software. No wonder our review concluded that IK's FAME reverb is: “A staggeringly accurate, virtual version of one of music’s most revered spaces; IK’s FAME Reverb quickly imparts the same feel that the big names sought into your music.”

If you want to find out why the stars choose either of these famous studio spaces – and enjoy an incredible 66% off the retail price in the process – you'll have to act fast. IK has discounted both titles by an incredible €$100 but only until November 11.

Don't worry too much if you miss out though, as we'll be sharing all the best Black Friday plugin deals we can find across Cyber weekend, as well as all the other Black Friday music deals from around the internet.

