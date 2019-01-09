IK Multimedia offers new phone and tablet mounting methods with the iKlip 3 range

IK Multimedia has introduced its third-generation range of iKlip devices, giving you even more flexible options when it comes to mounting your smartphone or tablet.

There are three models, starting with the standard iKlip 3. This features a redesigned holding bracket that offers more durable rubber pads and a spring mechanism that enables you to rotate your device. You can mount it on the front, side or boom arm of any mic stand, leaving the buttons and ports free from obstructions.

Next, there’s the iKlip 3 Video, which enables you to mount your device to a camera tripod. Other features are the same as above - the difference is that you can attach it to any standard UNC 1/4-inch to 20 thread. Finally, we have the iKlip 3 Deluxe, which enables both mic stand and tripod mounting.

The iKlip 3 and iKlip 3 Video are available now for $49.99/€49.99 each, while the iKlip 3 Deluxe can be had for $69.99/€69.99. Find out more on the IK Multimedia website.