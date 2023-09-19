IK Multimedia’s Miroslav Philharmonik 2 CE giveaway means that everyone can have a $150 orchestral plugin for free

Orchestral libraries are typically multi-gigabyte monsters that cost a fortune, but while IK Multimedia’s Miroslav Philharmonik 2 CE does indeed offer you 10GB of content, until 30 September, you can download it for free.

Originally retailing for $150, this well-respected plugin from jazz bassist and sampling guru Miroslav Vitous contains 733 instruments spread across all the same categories as you’ll find in the full version of Miroslav Philharmonik 2. This means that all your orchestral bases (and basses) should be pretty much covered.

There are multiple articulations for each instrument, too, so whether you want a sustained, detache, staccato, legato or pizzicato sound, it should be on tap. Other highlights include 34 effects lifted from IK’s SampleTank 3, along with the ConvoRoom convolution reverb and four mastering processors from T-RackS. If you want to speed up the sound-shaping process, each instrument comes with eight macros that are automatically assigned to its most commonly used parameters.

If you want to get Miroslav Philharmonik 2 CE (PC/Mac, VST/AU/AAX) for free you’ll first need to create an IK Multimedia account and sign up for the company’s newsletter, if you haven’t already. You can then redeem, download and install the software and use it without any restrictions.

Find out more on the IK Multimedia website.