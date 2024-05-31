"Turn any space into the ideal mixing and mastering setup": IK Multimedia says its iLoud MTM MKII studio monitors deliver sound worthy of speakers twice the size (and twice the price)

We were big fans of IK Multimedia's iLoud MTM studio monitors when we reviewed them back in 2021, describing them as a "remarkable feat of audio engineering" that would make an excellent choice for those short on space but not willing to compromise on accuracy and detail.

Today, IK has unveiled the second iteration of the MTMs, boosting the specs of the original considerably while giving producers a whole lot more control over their monitoring setup with the integration of its X-Monitor control software.

Like their predecessor, the MTM MKIIs are designed in the Midrange-Tweeter-Midrange configuration (also known as the D'Appolito configuration) which positions the 1" tweeter in between two 3.5" midrange woofers: IK says this delivers "ultra-precise" sound that can't be achieved by conventional two-way nearfield systems.

The MTM MKIIs feature redesigned speaker drivers that we're told provide improved clarity in the midrange and extra definition in the lows, and they offer wider horizontal dispersion as compared to the MKIs while maintaining the narrow vertical dispersion those monitors were gifted with, minimizing acoustic reflections from your desk surface, floor and ceiling.

Like the MKIs, the MKIIs benefit from onboard room correction in the form of IK's ARC software, which allows you to measure the frequency response of your studio space using a reference mic in order to generate an EQ curve that, when applied to the monitor's output, should produce a more neutral monitoring experience.

(Image credit: Future) Best studio monitors 2024: Studio speakers for musicians and producers on any budget

The MKIIs are said to feature a new version of the ARC software that offers considerable improvements on the original, making use of the same algorithms as IK's flagship monitors, the iLoud precision series. The room correction process can be facilitated using IK's X-Monitor software, now bundled with the MKIIs, that'll also allow you to manually customize the speaker response and switch between acoustic profiles to emulate the frequency and phase response of other monitoring systems.

That's not all; the MKIIs have also been beefed up with improved processing power, power efficiency and a higher maximum SPL, now at 112.5dB per speaker up from the MKI's 103dB.

Get the MusicRadar Newsletter Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A single iLoud MTM MKII will set you back €399, while a pair bundle can be snagged for €799 with a bundled ARC microphone and clamp. Those looking to design an immersive setup can take advantage of IK's Immersive Bundle, which offers 11 MTM MKIIs for €3999.

Find out more on IK Multimedia's website. The speakers are available to pre-order at Thomann (UK/Europe) and Guitar Center (US).