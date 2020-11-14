IK Multimedia has slashed the price of 8 awesome software titles by up to 50% for the rest of 2020

First there was Prime Day, next comes the Black Friday music deals, and of course, the small matter of Christmas. But while many brands are rolling out different deals for each event, IK Multimedia has just gone the whole hog and unleashed a catch-all sale spanning the rest of 2020 (and a couple of days of 2021 too) with its up to 50% off Happy Holideals software sale.

IK Multimedia has featured a number of its top titles in the promotion, which spans everything from standalone products such as the excellent MODO DRUM virtual instrument ( $299 , $179); T-Racks modules including the T-RackS Space Delay, based on the Roland RE-201 Space Echo, ( $99 , $79); and T-RackS Sunset Sound Studio Reverb, captured at Hollywood’s legendary Sunset Sound ( $149 , $99).

Will this be the pinnacle of this year's Black Friday plugin deals? Only time will tell!

IK Happy Holideals: Up to 50% off select software

Guitarists aren’t left out of the fun either. Amplitube Joe Satriani and Amplitube Brian May have both had their prices dropped from $99 to $79.99 and $69.99 respectively, giving you the only official emulations of each guitarist’s signature sound for less.

The IK Multimedia Holideals list in full

