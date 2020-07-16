IK Multimedia enters the Space Delay race with new Roland RE-201-style plugin

IK Multimedia is the latest company to launch its own take on Roland’s classic RE-201 Space Echo delay unit . The T-RackS Space Delay is available now, and can be used both as a standalone plugin or inside the T-RackS 5 software.

The new device comprises a tape delay and spring reverb, and promises to emulate both the sound and control set of Roland’s hardware. Space Delay is powered by a mix of dynamic convolution and physical modelling.

Space Delay is modelled on an original RE-201 that was restored to ‘factory spec’ condition. This was carefully analysed, and IK created a physical model of every circuit - from the preamps to the playback heads.

The dynamic convolution, meanwhile, was used to capture the nuances of the spring reverb and other elements of the sound.

Space Delay also goes beyond the RE-201 in several respects, offering stereo operation, input filters, a ducking feature and lo-fi effects (unit noise and tape age).