Boss has not one but two new Space Echo pedals out today

One new Space Echo we might have a chance of resisting, but two?! We need to make more space on the pedalboard! The best news is one is the most compact Space Echo Boss has ever made, and the other is its most comprehensive recreation. Welcome to the new generation of an iconic tape echo.

The RE-202 is an advanced recreation of the sound of the legendary RE-201 Space Echo from the '70s and '80s with three footswitches and extended features. The RE-2 is a classic compact Boss stompbox package with core Space Echo features.

The RE-2 offers an 11-position mode selector provides access to three virtual tape heads that can be used with or without spring reverb. Musicians can then balance the echo/reverb blend using independent level knobs.

The pedal features a Wow & Flutter control, extended delay time, selectable carryover, stereo I/O, tap tempo and external control support.

The RE-202 is for the Space Echo connoisseur; authenticity of sound without real tape maintenance and replacement.

You'll find the controls of the original present and correct on this retro-looking unit with 12-position mode selector. Boss says sounds like the the gradual pitch change that occurs when the Repeat Rate knob is tweaked is recreated here with 'complete accuracy'.

The RE-202 offers tape age and variable controls that open a huge array of echo delights. "The Saturation control introduces warmth and compression based on the actual magnetic tape and preamp behaviors of the RE-201," says Boss. Elsewhere, the Wow & Flutter control provides the modulation character Space Echo fans crave.

This pedal is about evolution of the Space Echo story too with twice the delay time, tap tempo control, memories for saving presets, and it even has a fourth virtual tape head that unlocks five additional sound combinations.

While the RE-201 is mono, the RE-202 provides true stereo I/O with selectable operation for guitar or line-level devices. Players can choose between the warm, fat RE-201 preamp tone or a clean signal with zero processing for their dry sound.

This dry signal can also be muted for parallel effect setups and recording. The RE-2 also supports control via external footswitches, an expression pedal, or MIDI.

The BOSS RE-202 and RE-2 Space Echo pedals are available now for $399.99 and $249.99. More info at Boss.