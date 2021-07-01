More

If you haven’t had your fill of electric pianos, IK Multimedia Electromagnetik gives you 4 more at “audiophile quality”

Rhodes, Wurly and CP emulations for SampleTank 4 and SampleTank CS

It almost goes without saying that you’ll have an electric piano or two in your sound library already, but if you’re after some more “audiophile-grade” options, IK Multimedia thinks it has the answer with Electromagnetik.

This comprises four sample-based recreations of classic keyboards from the personal collection of Erik Norlander, IK’s “keyboard guru”. These include the Yamaha CP70B, Fender Rhodes Mark V, Rhodes Piano Bass and Wurliter Model 120.

That’s a lot of electric piano history right there; taken together, the Electromagnetik library offers 4.5GB of sample content and 80 presets.

The full Electromagnetik collection runs in SampleTank 4 or the free SampleTank 4 CS, and is available now for the introductory price of $100/€100 (regular price will be $150/€150). The four individual libraries can also be purchased separately for $50/€50 each.

Find out more on the IK Multimedia website.

