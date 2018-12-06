IK Multimedia adds 10 new officially licensed guitar amp and pedal models to AmpliTube iOS

IK Multimedia has announced 10 new officially licensed models for AmpliTube iOS.

The models include guitar amps, cabs and pedals from the likes of Dr Z, Jet City, Orange, Carvin, Morley, T-Rex, Seymour Duncan and Wampler.

They’ll be available as in-app purchases for AmpliTube for iPhone and iPad, or via free AmpliTube CS versions, at $3.99 per stomp or $6.99 per amp with matching cab.

Anyone who’s purchased the AmpliTube Deluxe, All-Amps Collection 2018, All Stomps Collection 2018 or All-In Bundle 2018 bundles will get them for free.

See below for IK’s lowdown on the new additions or visit IK Multimedia for more info on AmpliTube iOS.

AMPS

Dr. Z® - Z Wreck

It rocks, it twangs, and it provides incredible touch sensitivity to go along with killer tone. Push the volume past 12 on this 30W tube head and it will start getting crunchy. Turn the volume up higher and listen to it scream. With the amp set for crunch, roll off the guitar volume to get a clean tone without harshness.

Jet City® - JCA100H

With two channels of Soldano tone and its pure tube power, this amp was made for the big stage. The Normal channel has plenty of headroom to deliver clear, bright clean tones and can also be driven hard enough to get downright raunchy. The Overdrive channel is based on the circuit that made Soldano famous.

Orange® - Dual Terror

This Twin channel 30-watt guitar head features a unique two-stage preamp with massive tonal range using just three controls per channel. The Fat Channel delivers warmer tones whilst the Tiny Terror Channel has the sonic character of the original Tiny Terror.

Carvin® - V3M

This 50-watt amp delivers awesome power with incredible tone and lush reverb. It offers "Pristine Clean" for shimmering highs and deep bass. "Classic rock" offers the deepest metal crunch or continuous sustain. Or, switch to another channel for rich harmonics infused from the "Soak" control for rich Jazz or country blues. Each channel incorporates its own character drive switches - "Bright" to "Soak" and "Thick" to "Intense" with EQ switches expanding the tone.

STOMPS

Morley® - Contour Wah

One of the most versatile yet modern sounding wah pedals. Thanks to its array of controls, it can be tweaked to suit many styles and sounds. The Contour and Level controls let users fine tune the high end response and personality of the pedal from mellow to bright and cutting, while the Auto-off feature adds tremendous flexibility to the pedal’s functionality. Works with Bass guitar, too.

T-Rex® - Replica

The T-Rex Replica offers astonishingly warm tone, with the perfect mix of controls to deliver everything the most demanding guitarists could ask for in a delay. The Replica is used by guitar heroes from Pete Townsend to John Mayer to deliver their classic sounds.

Seymour Duncan® - Shape Shifter

This amazing stomp box reproduces the hypnotic, pulsing tremolo sound characteristic of ‘50s tube amps. It can also produce crazy and innovative tones never heard before. With its detailed "Wave" and "Shape" controls, it is one of the most versatile tremolo stomp boxes available. With a quick swell and a slow drop, the effect is percussive like a piano. Conversely, with a slow swell and a sudden drop, the result is reminiscent of a tape played backwards.



Wampler® - Pinnacle Deluxe

The Pinnacle Deluxe captures the original "Brown Sound" of early plexi-style amplifiers pushed to the limits, the trademark of many rock guitarists of the late '70s and early '80s, Eddie Van Halen to name just one. It can act as a mild overdrive, or, via the "Boost" switch, it can generate a thick amount of distortion on its own. The "Tone" knob covers the overall brightness of the distortion, while the "Contour" knob lets users scoop or boost mids.

CABS

Dr. Z® - 2x12 Z Wreck

The cabinet section of the Z Wreck combo amp

Carvin® - 2x12 V3M

Cabinet with 2x12" speakers matched to the V3M amp head