IK Multimedia iLoud MTM studio monitor Black Friday bargain: one of the best compact studio monitors just got a $100 price cut

IK Multimedia’s iLoud MTM studio monitors have been wowing producers for a couple of years now, offering incredible performance at a very competitive price. Now they’re getting their time to shine in the Black Friday music deals spotlight, with Sweetwater offering $100 off the price of a single speaker.

Having crunched the numbers, we can confirm this means that, if you buy a pair, you’ll save $200, with each speaker costing you just $250.

IK Multimedia iLoud MTM IK Multimedia iLoud MTM Studio Monitor: $350 $250

Get one of the best compact studio monitors at a cracking discount. The iLoud MTMs will give you an honest representation of how your mixes sound, making it far easier for you to make them sound better.

The iLoud MTM is a compact, active studio monitor, built of injection-moulded plastic. It measures 264x160x130mm and weighs just 2.5kg.

You can choose from three calibration settings: flat, custom, and desktop, which is a fixed filter to compensate for the standing surface. This custom setting is created via the incredibly effective iLoud-optimised version of IK’s proprietary ARC calibration system. This is built into the speakers themselves, with the measurement mic included, and will compensate your room's acoustics by internally adjusting the frequency response.

These are brutally honest speakers, taking imaging to a level that we’d expect to hear from monitors at three times the price. The iLoud MTM is a remarkable feat of audio engineering in bringing such a surgical level of detail in such a small format, and makes an ideal choice for those with crowded desks, and those who want to dive deeper into their mix.