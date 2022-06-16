Howard Jones takes delivery of a Steinway grand piano after watching it being hoisted over his house

You wait ages for one video of a famous keyboard player having a grand piano hoisted into place using a crane, and then two come along almost at once.

Following our story on Herbie Hancock’s grand being lifted through an upper-floor window for a gig, eagle-eyed users have brought it to our attention that Howard Jones has just had a new Steinway grand winched into his studio in a similar manner.

Now the movie @SteinwayHallUK #Spirio pic.twitter.com/GnogqaEtQRJune 10, 2022 See more

Jones’ joanna doesn’t appear to be quite as well protected as Hancock’s, which was inside a pretty substantial flight case, so we’re guessing there were a few heart-in-mouth moments as the piano was hauled over the roof.

Presumably, if he hadn’t been in to sign for it, it would have been left with a neighbour or behind a wheelie bin.

Jones and Hancock, of course, both featured in the now legendary synthesizer medley that was performed at the 1985 Grammy Awards (opens in new tab), so we’re now expecting high-stakes piano delivery videos from Thomas Dolby and Stevie Wonder, the other two members of that merry band of musical futurists.